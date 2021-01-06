Marcin Stolarek death: Three deny drainage ditch body killing
Three people have denied murdering a man who was found dead in a drainage channel in Lincolnshire.
The body of Polish national Marcin Stolarek, 46, was found in South Forty-Foot Drain in Boston by a member of the public on 12 January last year.
Artur Klosowski, Adam Kaminski and Justyna Swiatek, all from Boston, appeared via video link at Lincoln Crown Court earlier.
A fourth defendant, Lukasz Ferenc, denied murder at an earlier hearing.
Mr Klosowski, 30, of Witham Place, Mr Kaminski, 27, of Union Court, and Mr Ferenc, 28, of Windsor Bank, Boston, also deny a charge of perverting the course of justice between 27 November 2019 and 28 November 2019.
Ms Swiatek, 27, also of Union Court, and a fifth defendant, Adam Maksajda, 34, of Blacksmiths Grove, Fishtoft, deny perverting the course of justice between 13 January 2020 and 16 January 2020.
A trial date has been set for 6 April at Leicester Crown Court.
All except Mr Maksajda were remanded in custody.
