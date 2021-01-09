'Hundreds' visit Lincolnshire village after satnav confusion
- Published
Confusion over a satnav postcode has led to hundreds of people driving into a small Lincolnshire village, residents have said.
Villagers next to Belton House said visitors to a light show at the house drove up their driveways and knocked on doors to ask for directions.
One villager said people had barred a road with wheelie bins.
Owners National Trust said it was installing extra signs and possibly looking to create a unique satnav code.
Villager Bernard Norton said he had made complaints to Lincolnshire Police and the local council about the influx.
"Hundreds of cars have been coming into the village every night," he said.
"It is not the visitors' fault but we have had to barricade our entrance to stop people driving through the gate."
The light show at the Grade I Georgian house near Grantham has attracted thousands of visitors every night, until the national lockdown began.
A spokesperson for the National Trust said the charity was looking at the possibility of creating a unique satnav code purely for the house entrance
"The postcode for the entrance to Belton House and its car park also covers an area of Belton village, and unfortunately a small number of visitors miss the entrance as they drive past," the spokesperson said.
"Working closely with the local authorities we have taken steps to mitigate this, including installing additional bright lights around our entrance and signage to increase its visibility."
