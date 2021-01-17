BBC News

Covid: 'Urban explorers' on Grantham hospital visit fined

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightRichard Croft/Geograph
image captionSix people had travelled to Grantham to visit the former hospital building

Six "urban explorers" who breached lockdown restrictions by travelling to visit a derelict hospital in Lincolnshire have been fined.

Sgt Dan McCormack said the individuals, who had travelled from three different counties to the site in Grantham on Saturday, were given penalty notices.

Urban exploring was not a valid reason for travel under current restrictions, Sgt McCormack said.

It was "not essential and simply a breach of lockdown", he added.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

It comes after a man was fined last weekend after he drove 44 miles (70km) from Chesterfield to Lincoln and told police he was on "a road trip" to football grounds around the country.

A woman from Lincolnshire was also given a penalty notice last week after a 100-mile trip to Scarborough to meet her sister for a burger.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid-19: Man said he had travelled 100 miles 'for a McDonald's'

    Published
    2 hours ago

  • Covid-19: Woman fined after 100-mile trip to Scarborough for burger

    Published
    4 days ago

  • Covid-19: Rule-breakers 'increasingly likely' to be fined - Cressida Dick

    Published
    5 days ago

  • Covid-19: Hundreds of rule breaches in Devon and Cornwall

    Published
    6 days ago

  • Covid-19: University of Lincoln party student fined £10,000

    Published
    9 December 2020

  • Coronavirus: Lincolnshire man fined six times for lockdown breaches

    Published
    14 May 2020

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.