Covid: Vaccine hope for Spilsby home devastated by virus
Bosses at a care home which lost two thirds of residents during the second wave of the Covid pandemic say they hope vaccinations will start next week.
Diane Vale, manager of the Old Hall, near Spilsby in Lincolnshire, said 18 of 27 residents died during a six-week period around the second lockdown in November.
She said the majority had also been asymptomatic.
"We are very much a family here," she said.
Ms Vale was one of a number of staff who moved into on-site caravans in March to protect residents from the virus during the first lockdown.
"We managed to miss it completely until November and then it hit us when the second wave arrived," she said.
"It got all 27 residents and 20 out of 28 staff and unfortunately we lost 18 of our lovely ladies and gents.
"It's been absolutely horrendous," she added.
Ms Vale said new residents had since moved into the home and staff were desperate to get the vaccine to protect as many of them as possible.
"It's just taking far too many people and far too many loved ones," she added.
Two members of staff also had to be treated in hospital after contracting the virus and are currently recovering at home.
Meanwhile, vaccinations have been taking place at the Old Vicarage in Stallingborough, North East Lincolnshire, a residential home for adults with special needs,
Alex Fenn, from the home, said: "It's just given everyone a big boost. There is a light at the end of the tunnel."
Elderly people in care homes and care home staff have been placed top of the priority list to be vaccinated - as recommended by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.
