Rare gold Cadbury's Conundrum egg up for auction again
- Published
A 22ct gold Creme Egg sold for more than £17,000 three years ago is up for auction again after its original buyer died.
The Cadbury's Conundrum egg was created by the Queen's official jeweller as part of a nationwide treasure hunt competition in 1983.
It was auctioned in Stamford, Lincolnshire, for £17,200 in July 2017.
Auctioneer Greg Bateman said the buyer's family had asked him to sell it for a second time.
You might also be interested in:
An online auction is due to take place at Bateman's Auctioneers on 19 February.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.