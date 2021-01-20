Mum who hit PC in groin during son's arrest jailed
A mother who attacked two police officers as they tried to arrest her son has been jailed for three months.
Lesley Wilkinson, 45, became "aggressive and confrontational" amid attempts to detain Jordan Kirman, Lincoln Crown Court was told.
She punched one officer in the face and kicked him in the groin, and went on to kick a second officer in the head.
Wilkinson, of High Street, Blyton, admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
'Strained situation'
Eunice Opare-Addo, prosecuting, said officers had gone to a property in December 2019 to investigate an incident that occurred earlier in the day.
Mark Watson, defending, told the court an ongoing feud with another family had resulted in police being called.
He said Wilkinson was "the innocent party" and had intended to call police to complain of an assault, but the rival family beat her to it.
He said what taken place earlier that day led to "a strained situation", he said, and Wilkinson had "reacted badly when the police were called".
Judge John Pini, passing sentence, told her: "I accept you felt aggrieved, but that does not justify what you did.
"This court will not tolerate deliberate assaults on police officers. In your case there has to be an immediate custodial sentence."
Kirman, 20, of the same address, admitted being in breach of a suspended jail sentence for assault and obstructing a police officer.
He was given a three-month community order with a three-month night-time curfew.
