BBC News

Skegness RSPCA rescue dogs get new lease of life

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionSebastian is a four-year-old Daxi cross which the RSPCA hopes to rehome

Dogs which were left with matted fur and rotten teeth after serious neglect have been pictured as they are nursed back to health.

The group of 30 cross-breed dogs were rescued from kennels outside a property in Skegness, Lincolnshire, last week.

The RSPCA has now released photos of some of the dogs, such as cross poodle Monty, seven, and four-year-old Daxi cross Sebastian.

The dogs' breeds were "unrecognisable" when they were found, the charity said.

Their owner has since signed the dogs over into the RSPCA's care, a spokesperson said.

More stories from around Lincolnshire

image copyrightRSPCA
image captionSebastian's fur was extremely matted, like all the dogs which were rescued

It is hoped the animals, which include Dachshunds, Yorkshire Terriers, Toy Poodles and German Shepherds, can be re-homed after their rehabilitation.

They are currently being cared for at Radcliffe Animal Centre, where staff say they will be giving the dogs lots of care and attention over the coming weeks.

image copyrightAlamy
image captionMonty, the cross-breed poodle, will be nursed back to health by RSPCA staff
image copyrightRSPCA
image captionThis is Monty before, with matting so bad his face could hardly be seen
image copyrightRSPCA
image captionTink the terrier cross is looking much healthier after treatment
image copyrightRSPCA
image captionWhen Tink was rescued, his fur was so long it covered his eyes

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Skegness
  • RSPCA
  • Dogs

More on this story

  • RSPCA rescue 30 'unrecognisable' dogs in Skegness

    Published
    3 days ago

  • 'German-speaking' dog abandoned in Yorkshire learns English

    Published
    27 November 2020

  • Coronavirus: RSPCA fears a surge of pet abandonments

    Published
    13 July 2020

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.