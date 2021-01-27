Covid-19: Boston Borough Council waste collections halted
A council has suspended waste collections after some refuse collectors contracted Covid-19 and others were having to self-isolate.
Boston Borough Council said services would not resume until Monday to allow workers time to recover and to prevent further spread of the virus.
Some waste services in neighbouring East Lindsey are also affected.
Victoria Burgess, assistant director for operations in Boston, said they were facing a "real challenge".
"With more crews off, we needed to take action now and suspending the service is the only realistic option available to us to keep everyone safe," she said.
To help mitigate the impact, opening hours at Boston's household waste site had been extended, she added.
Meanwhile, people are also being asked to put extra waste in black bags so it can be picked up when services resume.
Several waste crews in East Lindsey are also either self‐isolating or absent due to Covid‐19.
As a result, the authority said bin collections were suspended in some southern parts of the district until Monday 1 February.
