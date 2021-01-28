Lincoln man jailed for sex offences against girl, 14
A man who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl after grooming her online has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.
Alistair Hackney, 21, had contacted the girl online, later persuading her to send him indecent photos and videos, Lincoln Crown Court heard.
In messages he told her he "needed sex" and went on to commit a series of sex offences against her when she visited his home in January 2018.
He admitted three charges of sexual activity with a child.
Hackney, of St Peter's Avenue, Lincoln, also admitted a further charge of engaging in sexual communication with a child.
'Deeply manipulative'
Laura Pitman, prosecuting, said Hackney initially contacted his victim via Facebook and a couple of weeks later they agreed to meet up at a shopping centre in Lincoln.
Following the meeting, he contacted her on "an almost daily basis" persuading her to send him indecent photos and videos of herself, which he told her helped relieve his depression and anxiety.
On one occasion he held a knife to his chest, indicating he was considering self-harming in an attempt to emotionally blackmail his victim, the prosecutor told the court.
She said the girl had been self-harming since the offences took place and was receiving help from mental health services.
Judge John Pini QC described Hackney's actions as "deeply depraved".
Passing sentence, the judge told him: "You groomed this 14-year-old and exploited her. She was a very young pawn in your game.
"She felt pressured. You used controlling and deeply manipulative coercion on her for your own sexual purposes.
"The conclusion that I have come to is that you are very devious, manipulative and controlling. The damage that you have done is all too clear."
Hackney was also placed on the sex offenders register for life.
