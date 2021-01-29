Andrew McGuire death: Michael Lambert denies Lincoln murder charge
A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of another man in Lincoln.
Andrew McGuire, from the Oldham area of Greater Manchester, was found seriously injured on Newark Road on 24 October, and later died at the scene.
Michael Lambert, 31, of Ambleside, Throckley, Newcastle upon Tyne, denied murder when he appeared via video link at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday.
He also denied a charge of possession of a knife. He was remanded in custody and a trial date was set for 7 June.
