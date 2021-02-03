TikTok: Fake 'audition' site warning issued by school
- Published
A primary school head teacher has warned parents about a bogus TikTok profile inviting pupils to send "audition" videos.
James Kelwick, headteacher at Westgate Academy in Lincoln, said the site used the school's logo and invited pupils to send clips of themselves in uniform.
In a letter sent to parents, Mr Kelwick said the page remained online despite many complaints to the site.
The BBC has contacted TikTok for a response.
Mr Kelwick said the school had contacted TikTok around 12 times since the page was brought to his attention by pupils two weeks ago.
"Some of our Year 6 were still really concerned that they were being asked to audition using their school uniform on camera and they didn't know who that was going to," he said.
"So we wanted to make that aware for parents that this was happening and that's a massive red flag when it comes to online safeguarding."
'Really shameful'
Mr Kelwick has asked parents to block and report the account to try and get the site removed. He said he was "disappointed" that TikTok had not acted on the complaints from staff and parents.
"That disappointment really started to turn into frustration when you're reporting to TikTok and absolutely nothing is being done about it. I think it's really shameful," he said.
TikTok is a social media platform which is hugely popular among young people and allows users to share short videos.
A recent survey by UK media regulator Ofcom found that the app was used by 13% of all children aged 12-15.
The company's website says: "The full TikTok experience is intended for users age 13 and over."
Last year, the firm introduced a series of measures to improve child safety, including letting parents link their own TikTok accounts to their child's - and turn features on and off remotely.
