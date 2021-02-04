TikTok: Fake Lincoln school 'audition' site removed
A fake primary school TikTok profile inviting pupils to send "audition" videos has been removed, the firm said.
The bogus site used the school logo of Westgate Academy in Lincoln and asked pupils to send clips of themselves in uniform.
TikTok said it had shut down the page "for violating our rules around impersonation".
The school's head teacher James Kelwick said he was "relieved and happy" that the site had gone.
Mr Kelwick wrote to parents about the site, describing it as a safeguarding risk.
He told the BBC that the school had contacted TikTok about 12 times since the page was brought to his attention by pupils two weeks ago.
"I would like to thank our parents and pupils and the public for putting pressure on TikTok to remove this fake account," he said.
"I hope that TikTok uses this as a learning and development point within their own practices and becomes proactive in working with schools, colleges and police to ensure that all children are safeguarded and protected in the future."
TikTok is a video-sharing social media platform which is hugely popular among young people. Its rules state users have to be aged 13 and over.
In a statement, the company said: "At TikTok, keeping our community safe, especially its youngest members, is a top priority. It's why we implement safety-by design principles when developing our policies and features.
"We have removed this account for violating our rules around impersonation.
"We are constantly enhancing our safety policies and features to ensure that TikTok can continue to be a safe and fun home for creative expression."
