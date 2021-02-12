Timothy Mawer: Lincoln sports coach jailed for sex attacks on 13 boys
A former badminton coach who groomed and sexually abused more than a dozen boys has been jailed for 20 years.
Timothy Mawer, 52, targeted teenagers he met while coaching in schools and through trainspotting before subjecting them to "vile" sex attacks.
One victim described him as "a master of manipulation" while others considered taking their own lives, Lincoln Crown Court heard.
Mawer, from Cleethorpes, admitted 27 charges of indecent assault.
The court heard Mawer targeted 13 boys between 1985 and 2003.
Sam Skinner, prosecuting, said Mawer was a successful coach who worked in schools and clubs around Lincoln and was well-known both locally and abroad.
He said he abused his position to "influence and groom" young boys, describing the offending as "systematic, persistent, planned and gradually increasing in severity and degradation".
"This was a campaign of offending that corrupted the lives of more than a dozen boys," he told the court.
"He selected those whom he could influence and groom. He gave these boys his time, his attention and his money.
"They were impressed by his fast cars and his clothes."
'Profoundly affected'
He said Mawer would invite boys to his home to play cards, introducing forfeits for the loser, which resulted in sexual acts taking place.
"Some of the acts he carried out were unusually vile," he said.
Passing sentence, Judge Simon Hirst told Mawer: "It is plain that in their different ways all of the complainants have been profoundly affected by your abuse of them.
"You caused harm to each of them for no other reason than to gain sexual gratification for yourself."
Det Insp David McKean, of Lincolnshire Police, said Mawer had abused his position of trust to "coerce young boys into shockingly depraved sexual acts".
"The victims have shown incredible bravery to come forward and support our investigation and I hope this sentence provides them with some closure," he added.
Mawer, formerly of Long Beach Road, Cleethorpes, was also placed on the sex offenders' register for life and banned from ever working with children.
