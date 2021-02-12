Lincolnshire coast: Birds die after disinfectant washed up on beaches
The deaths of 12 birds after containers of concentrated disinfectant washed up on Lincolnshire's coastline are being investigated by police.
A container was discovered on Chapel Beach in Chapel St Leonards on Thursday morning alongside the birds.
Three others were found on beaches at Anderby Creek, Mogg's Eye and Skegness.
A spokesperson for East Lindsey District Council said it was not known where the chemicals came from but they were being removed.
The authority urged people to avoid the area and not let pets eat dead wildlife on the beach.
Lincolnshire Police said investigations were continuing to determine the nature of the material and the link to the dead birds.
A spokesperson said the birds had since been removed and would be examined by experts from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).
The council said the containers were washed up "due to the wind direction".
A spokesperson said: "Unfortunately we aren't able to guess where these have come from or what damage they may have caused along the way.
"It is sad to think they have made their way into the ocean through dumping or other means and have drifted on the North Sea."
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
