Joel Ajewole: Doctor struck off after violent rape conviction
- Published
A doctor who is serving a prison sentence for violently raping a woman has been struck-off.
Joel Ajewole, then 61, was jailed at Lincoln Crown Court in September 2019 after pleading guilty to two counts of rape and one of assault by penetration.
During his trial the judge described his behaviour as being "like a wild animal".
A medical tribunal has now ordered his "erasure" from the medical register due to his conviction and misconduct.
It means Ajewole can no longer practise after he completes his jail term.
He previously worked as an A&E doctor at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital, but had not been working at the time of his offences.
A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) panel heard his offences were of a violent nature and had left his victim deeply traumatised.
It considered four allegations which the General Medical Council (GMC) said amounted to misconduct and impaired his fitness to practise.
The first was that he had been charged with three counts of rape and three of sexual assault by penetration in March 2019 and was granted conditional bail, which he breached by visiting the woman's home.
The second was that he was convicted in August 2019 of two counts of rape and one of sexual assault by penetration.
Thirdly, he was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender in September 2019.
The fourth allegation was that he failed to inform the GMC, as required, that he had been charged with criminal offences and later that he had been convicted of criminal charges.
The panel found all the allegations to have been proven.
Barrister Helena Duong, for the GMC, told the panel that given the gravity of Ajewole's offences and his misconduct a period of suspension would be "insufficient".
"Erasure would ensure the maintenance of public confidence in the profession and would uphold the standards of the profession," she said.
The panel also imposed a suspension order to cover the 28 days Ajewole has to appeal against the decision.
