Covid-19: 'Vloggers' fined over 130-mile round trip to Lincoln prison
- Published
Two men, who claimed to be "vloggers", have been fined £200 each for breaking lockdown rules after travelling from Leeds to Lincoln to film at the prison.
Lincolnshire Police said the men, aged 28 and 44, also filmed at a local police station after making the 130-mile round trip to the city on Monday.
When challenged, one of the men told officers he was the director of a media company and was entitled to work.
However officers said their trip did not count as an essential journey.
'Real news'
Ch Insp Andy Morrice said: "With a virus spreading so rapidly through contact with others we should all be asking ourselves whether our reason to leave home is truly essential.
"In this case travelling was not deemed essential."
He added that "personal decisions are critical" in order to protect people who could "needlessly" die from the virus.
However, the men claimed they had done nothing wrong.
In a video posted on YouTube, they can be heard remonstrating with police about their rights and telling officers they had not broken any rules as they were "working".
When asked why they were out filming, one said: "This is my job and it's what I do for a living.
"I am the director of a media company."
The man, who had no identification on him, suggested officers "Google him" to check who he was and gave the name of his business.
According to Companies House, the firm he named is registered as being involved with news agency activities.
