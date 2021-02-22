BBC News

Cadbury's Conundrum: Rare gold egg sets new sale record

Published
image copyrightBateman's of Stamford
image captionThe 22ct gold engraved egg, weighing in at 326.6 grams, was originally sold in July 2017 for £17,200

A rare 22ct gold egg has "smashed" estimates and sold for £31,000, beating its record sale price three years ago.

The Cadbury's Conundrum egg had been sold for £17,200 at an auction in Lincolnshire in 2017, but it went under the hammer again after its owner died.

The Creme Egg was made in the 1980s by Garrard, the Queen's official jeweller, for a nationwide treasure hunt.

Auctioneer Greg Bateman, from Bateman's of Stamford, said the new sale set a record for the auction house.

The origins of the egg go back to a competition run by Cadbury's in 1983.

The firm hid 12 gold engraved eggs around the UK which could be found by solving clues hidden in an accompanying book.

The sale of the egg in July 2017 had been "a then-house record hammer price", according to Mr Bateman.

However, Friday's sale price to an online bidder of £31,000, not including 20% sale fees, was a new high and had "smashed" pre-sale estimates of between £15,000-£20,000, he said.

image copyrightBateman's of Stamford
image captionGreg Bateman said the pre-sale estimate had been £15-£20,000, but it sold for £31,000, plus 20% sale fees
image copyrightBateman's of Stamford
image captionIn 1983, Cadbury's hid 12 golden eggs around the UK which could be found by solving clues hidden an accompanying book
image copyrightBateman's of Stamford
image captionA 13th egg, larger than the others, was offered in a prize draw open only to retailers and not the public
image copyrightBateman's of Stamford
image captionGarrard & Co of London - the Queen's official jeweller at the time - was commissioned to create the 13 eggs in 1983
image copyrightBateman's of Stamford
image captionThe hidden eggs could be found by solving clues in the Conundrum book of riddles

