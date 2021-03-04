Heckington: Major fire engulfs Roasting Company factory
A major fire has been brought under control at a nut roasting factory.
At its height, 50 firefighters tackled the blaze which broke through the steel roof of the The Roasting Company in Heckington, Lincolnshire, at 11:30 GMT.
Thick smoke could be seen drifting from the premises on Station Road, with people in the surrounding area being asked to keep windows and doors shut.
Darren Coulson, from Lincolnshire Fire Service, said crews had faced "arduous and extremely hot conditions".
Two aerial ladder platforms were sent to the scene as well as a command support vehicle.
The fire service said no-one had been injured and the blaze had been brought under control.
The cause of the fire was not yet known and an investigation would get under way, it added.
