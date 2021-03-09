Lincolnshire councils consider onshore wind to cut emissions
A number of large-scale wind farms in parts of Lincolnshire have been proposed as part of plans to reduce carbon emissions.
North Kesteven, West Lindsey and City of Lincoln councils are considering recommendations to build dozens of turbines across the district.
The consultation is part of a Local Plan shared by the councils.
Opponents have criticised the use of onshore turbines due to their impact on the environment and noise concerns.
Richard Wright, Leader of North Kesteven District Council, said: "This is about identifying what is needed to hit carbon net-zero in this region."
He added that despite some opposition to the idea, people's attitudes had changed, and there was now "overwhelming support" for action on climate change.
Blot on the landscape
According to a report prepared for the three authorities, the region would need to reduce emissions by 13.4% a year to meet its targets, with 70% of energy being produced by onshore wind, solar, or other forms of renewable power.
It recommended installing a minimum of 75 turbines across the district, which it said would require an area the size of about 150 football pitches.
However, campaigners have expressed concerns about the size of the turbines and the scale of any future development.
"The smallest is 150 metres to blade tip and the largest are up to 250 metres," Melvin Grosvenor said.
Lincolnshire County Council, which has itself pledged to meet net-zero carbon targets by 2050, described the idea as the "industrialisation of a pristine landscape".
Colin Davie, executive councillor for economy and place, said: "Large-scale wind farms in Lincolnshire are not what we want to see.
"The big thing for us is... a zero-carbon Lincolnshire that is [respectful] of the environment," he added.
The authority has said it considers offshore wind to be a better option.
A public consultation on the proposals is due to take place in the coming weeks.
