Matthew Topham: Death crash lotto winner cleared
- Published
A lottery winner has been cleared of causing the death of a pensioner by dangerous driving in a Christmas Day crash.
Matthew Topham veered into another car in North Cockerington, Lincolnshire, at about 17:50 GMT on 25 December 2019.
The crash resulted in the death of Mary Jane Regler, 75, who was the front seat passenger in the other car.
The 31-year-old, of Swinderby, Lincolnshire, had earlier admitted causing death by careless driving.
The defendant's BMW had struck the oncoming Ford Fiesta head-on killing Mrs Regler.
Her 77-year-old husband Rodney, who was driving, survived the crash but was seriously injured.
Jurors at Lincoln Crown Court earlier heard Mr Topham had been reaching for his two-year-old son's teddy bear at the time of the crash.
Giving evidence, he said he was reacting to his son's "piercing scream" and had looked away for a "split-second".
The defendant, who won a £45m EuroMillions jackpot in 2012, was also cleared of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He will be sentenced for causing death by careless driving on Thursday.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.