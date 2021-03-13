Warning over Lincolnshire vaccination staff abuse
Verbal abuse of staff at Covid-19 vaccination centres in Lincolnshire will not be tolerated, emergency planners have warned.
The county's local resilience forum said abuse had also been levelled at staff at testing centres and at GP practices.
It said it was working with police and would follow-up on any incident.
That would include prosecution for offenders who use abusive, threatening language.
The Lincolnshire Local Resilience Forum said: "We want to be very clear - abuse of any kind is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.
"Please remember that the rollout of the Covid vaccination is only possible thanks to the sheer hard work and dedication of our amazing teams."
The forum is a multi-agency partnership including representatives from local public services who plan for and respond to civil emergencies.
Such behaviour is totally unacceptable. Just had my vaccine. Staff were friendly and professional. How anyone could be abusive to them is beyond me. https://t.co/cCHfKFlKdy— Craig Leyland (Cllr) Leader Eldc (@craigjleyland) March 13, 2021
Writing in a tweet, East Lindsey District Council leader Craig Leyland said such behaviour was "unacceptable".
Mr Leyland, who was vaccinated earlier on Saturday, added: "Staff were friendly and professional. How anyone could be abusive to them is beyond me."
