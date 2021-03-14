Covid-19: Dozens failing to turn up for vaccinations in Lincolnshire
As many as 60 people a day are failing to turn up at a county's Covid-19 vaccinations centres.
Martin Fahy, from Lincolnshire's Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), urged people to cancel if they cannot attend.
He said the group's main clinics were each seeing a daily average of 20 to 30 missed appointments.
"That's quite a number of people who could have otherwise had a vaccine," he said.
The county has two main vaccination centres, at Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln, and the Princess Royal Sports Arena in Boston, where staff can vaccinate between 900 and 1,000 people a day.
Mr Fahy, director of nursing with the CCG, said the figure for missed appointments was much lower at smaller local vaccination centres.
He said he understood some people might no longer need the appointment, or had a family emergency or were ill.
"There will be lots of people for genuine reasons who can't make their appointment, but please, please ring in advance and change your appointment," he added.
He said if you are attending a local vaccination centre you can cancel by contacting the person you booked with. If you are booked into the mass centres you can cancel online through the national booking system.
