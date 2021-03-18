South Witham: Arson suspect held after bomb squad call-out
- Published
A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at a property in Lincolnshire.
Police said chemicals were found at the address in South Witham, with a bomb disposal team called in as a precaution.
A number of rooms were also found to be "inaccessible", according to Lincolnshire Police.
The incident is not believed to be terror-related and had now been "safely concluded", the force added.
It comes after a number of nearby homes were evacuated earlier.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.