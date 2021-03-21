Women's safety: 'Rape joke' on war memorial blights campaign
"Furious" campaigners say a rape joke was written on a war memorial alongside messages about women's safety.
Dozens had contributed to the sea of chalk slogans on pavements around the monument in Lincoln.
The organisers of the awareness event said it was marred by the appearance of the "horrific" message on the memorial.
They said it was reported to Lincolnshire Police, as was verbal abuse directed at a woman in her 60s. The force has been asked to comment.
Jessica, who did not want to give her surname, organised the event with friend Sacha Chapman.
They had invited women to share stories of harassment by leaving chalk messages near Lincoln High Street.
Jessica, a tattoo artist, said she was "furious and upset" when the offensive message reading "Batman is here to rape you" was spotted.
"A lot of people were really upset about it. When it was brought to our attention they were crying and they were really triggered by it.
"These are women who've been able to have the courage to openly admit in public that they've been sexually assaulted and to have someone make a mockery of it was really, really devastating."
She said she endured several people shouting irately at her, including a man who "swore in her face", and said she witnessed another man swearing at a woman in her 60s.
"It was awful," she said.
Despite the negativity, Jessica said she and Ms Chapman were "amazed" by the response and support they had received from passers-by and those sharing their stories.
"There were a lot of people stopping in the street and taking the time to read it. And a lot of people said 'this has really opened my eyes', which was the whole point of it," she said.
Both women said the event was organised with support and advice from the local council and Lincolnshire Police to ensure it was Covid-safe.
