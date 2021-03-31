Boston cannabis farm is Lincolnshire's 'largest'
- Published
Police have discovered what is believed to be Lincolnshire's largest ever cannabis factory in Boston.
Cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £6m were found in a 50,000 sq ft (4,650 sq m) industrial unit in the Fishtoft Road area.
Lincolnshire Police described the farm as "the largest scale cannabis grow the county has ever seen".
The force said three men, aged 20, 23, and 25, had been arrested and charged in connection with the discovery.
Officers uncovered the farm on Friday 26 March but have only just released details of the find.
The arrested men have all been remanded into custody, according to Lincolnshire Police.
The force has not said where the men are from or what charges they face.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.