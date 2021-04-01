'First Kiss' lockdown photo gifted to Lincoln Hospital
A photo of a mum kissing her newly born baby surrounded by PPE during lockdown, which features in a national exhibition, has been gifted to the hospital where she gave birth.
First Kiss, showing Ali Harris kissing newborn Indy, was among 100 images chosen by a panel including the Duchess of Cambridge showing life in lockdown.
Mrs Harris said the gift of the photo was to "thank" Lincoln County Hospital.
"It felt so emotional, the impact of everything," she said.
Mrs Harris, who runs a family photography business near Lincoln, said: "Much of it was thanks to the hospital. We actually wanted to video the birth, because we'd videoed the birth of our second son, and they said no we can't, but we can take photos.
"If they hadn't have actually said that to us, we wouldn't have had the photos we did, so we felt like it all came together to create that moment."
Two copies of the photo, taken by husband Leigh and chosen for an online National Portrait Gallery exhibition entitled Hold Still, was presented to the hospital last week.
"I just thanked them for basically helping to bring our little boy into the world," said Mrs Harris.
"The maternity unit at Lincoln is separate to the rest of the hospital, but you're still very aware that throughout the whole time he was being born, it was just a heartbreaking and sad time on the other side of the hospital.
"It brought back a real mix of emotions when we were giving over the pictures, but to see their reaction to them and see them on the wall was really, really lovely."
Mrs Harris, who is also a charity volunteer at the hospital, said she hoped the framed photos, which are on display in the labour ward and antenatal assessment centre, would give staff "a boost of positivity".
