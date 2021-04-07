Betfred: Blackjack player wins £1.7m jackpot after High Court battle
- Published
A Betfred punter denied a £1.7m jackpot over an alleged software glitch has won a legal battle to claim the winnings.
Andy Green, from Lincolnshire, scooped the prize in January 2018 while playing a blackjack game on his phone.
The bookmaker refused to pay out, claiming the error meant the game was not operating properly.
High Court judge Mrs Justice Foster ruled in Mr Green's favour and said the company had no grounds for withholding payment.
Mr Green, from Washinborough, said he went "absolutely crazy" after scooping the jackpot on the Frankie Dettori Magic Seven Blackjack game.
Following the win, he extended his overdraft and spent more than £2,500 celebrating with family and friends.
In her ruling, Mrs Justice Foster said when he later contacted Betfred they "did not seek at this point to suggest other than that he was a big winner".
But a few days later, a Betfred director called him to say there had been a "software error" and it was rejecting the claim.
Speaking in November 2018, Mr Green said he felt like he had been kicked and had his "insides ripped out" after receiving the call.
After he challenged the decision, the company at one stage offered him £60,000 as a token of "goodwill" on the grounds he agreed not to talk about it ever again, but he refused.
In October 2020 he took his case to the High Court aiming to sue Betfred and its parent company, Gibraltar-based Petfre, for £2m, to include the interest he would have earned from the win.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.