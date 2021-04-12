Covid: Louth introduces al fresco dining as lockdown eases
As non-essential businesses reopen, one Lincolnshire town has introduced its own European-style pavement cafés to help boost trade.
Several hospitality venues in the market town of Louth have been permitted to set up seating and tables outside to serve people during the day.
Gary Denniss, chair of Louth Independent Traders, welcomed the move.
"We've been closed down for the best part of a year and we need to get going again," he said.
Louth - nestled in the Lincolnshire Wolds - has a population of around 17,000 people, and boasts an array of independent retailers.
"People like to shop here [and] this just gives them somewhere to relax, have a coffee and go and do a bit more," Mr Denniss said.
Non-essential shops, gyms and pubs with outdoor seating were allowed to open from Monday.
But, according to the British Beer and Pub Association, only 40% of licensed premises have the space to reopen for outdoor service.
Lewis Phillips, general manager of the Masons Arms, which is one of the venues involved in the Louth scheme, said "all of us in the market place here are in the same boat".
"We don't have a lovely big beer garden. So what we've got out the front here is absolutely brilliant," he added.
The measures were also welcomed by members of the public.
One man said he had been waiting to "sit outside and enjoy a pint for a very long time".
Another local resident said he had been to buy some new clothes, booked for a haircut, and was enjoying a glass of wine al fresco.
The scheme will run on non-market days until 30 September.
