Lincoln baby grave destroyed in hammer attack
- Published
A mother found her baby's gravestone smashed in a hammer attack on what would have been her daughter's 17th birthday.
Lyndsay Marshall said it felt like Kacey, who died in 2004 just two hours after she was born, had been "ripped away" from her again.
Ms Marshall was visiting the grave at Canwick Road Cemetery, Lincoln, on Sunday when she saw the destruction.
Police described the attack as "beyond despicable".
Ms Marshall said: "It was just a mess. The plastic fence had been broken, there was hammer marks at the top where it had been hit several times.
"The headstone was in the middle of the grave, so it had gone with some force."
"It just feels like she's been ripped away from me again," she said. "It's silly because it's just a headstone, but to me, it's not, it's her."
Simon Colburn, from Lincolnshire County Council, described the scene as an "appalling example of criminal damage" and said the authority would investigate if there was any way to make the area more secure.
However, CCTV would not be used as the council would not want to "intrude on people's grief when they are visiting their child's grave," he added.
Lincolnshire Police said they believed the attack, which left hammer marks on the gravestone, had taken place on Friday or Saturday night.
An online fundraising page set up by Ms Marshall's sister-in-law to pay for repairs to the stone has raised more than £2,000.
Ms Marshall said any excess money would be donated to the Stillborn and Neonatal Support Unit at Lincoln Hospital, which supported her after Kacey's death.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.