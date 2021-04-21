Tracy Hercules: Unlicensed driver jailed over 110mph police pursuit
A man who never held a driving licence fled from police he wrongly believed were after him in a 110mph car chase.
Tracy Hercules, 22, sped away when he saw a patrol car approached with its blue lights and siren on.
The officers, who had been heading to an unrelated call, gave chase, pursuing Hercules for 25 minutes pursuit until he crashed into a ditch.
Hercules, who admitted dangerous driving, was jailed for eight months at Lincoln Crown Court.
Edna Leonard, prosecuting, told the court the defendant had pulled out in front of the police car near Spalding, Lincolnshire, on 8 March.
He then drove at speeds of up to 110mph (177km/h) in a 60mph limit area in a bid to get away, the court was told.
"He twice went through red traffic lights and caused other drivers to take evasive action to avoid a collision," Ms Leonard said.
"At one point he smashed into a traffic bollard while turning right and damaged his vehicle.
"Smoke was coming from the tyres, but Hercules continued driving at high-speed through Baston [village] at 60mph in a 30-limit area, causing fear to two pedestrians," she told the court.
'Seriously bad driving'
Police later deployed a stinger, but the defendant drove through it, again travelling at speed before losing control and ending up in a ditch, the prosecutor added.
Hercules emerged uninjured and was arrested.
Recorder Charles Falk, passing sentence, told him: "This was seriously bad driving.
"You put your life in danger, the lives of police officers in danger and the lives of members of the public in danger," he said.
Hercules, of Wellington Way, Market Deeping, admitted charges of dangerous driving, having no licence or insurance and possession of cannabis.
He was also issued with a 22-month driving ban.
