Skegness fire: Man charged after woman left with severe burns
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman suffered severe burns in a fire, police have said.
Emergency services were called to Firbeck Avenue in Skegness at about 22:30 BST on Thursday following reports of a fire.
The woman, who is in her 40s, was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition, Lincolnshire Police said.
A 42-year-old man from Firbeck Avenue is due to appear before Lincoln magistrates on Monday.
