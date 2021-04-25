BBC News

Skegness fire: Man charged after woman left with severe burns

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionEmergency services were called to Firbeck Avenue on Friday night

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman suffered severe burns in a fire, police have said.

Emergency services were called to Firbeck Avenue in Skegness at about 22:30 BST on Thursday following reports of a fire.

The woman, who is in her 40s, was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition, Lincolnshire Police said.

A 42-year-old man from Firbeck Avenue is due to appear before Lincoln magistrates on Monday.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.