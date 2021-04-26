Skegness fire: Man in court on attempted murder charge
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a woman suffered severe burns in a fire at a property in Skegness.
Lincolnshire Police said the woman remained in a critical condition in hospital as a result of the blaze in Firbeck Avenue, on Thursday.
Leigh Pateman, 42, of Firbeck Avenue, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court earlier.
He was remanded and is due to appear at the city's crown court on 24 May.
