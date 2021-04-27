BBC News

Lincolnshire Police find £6m cannabis farm in disused Frampton factory

Published
image copyrightLincolnshire Police
image captionAround 7,000 plants were discovered in the raid on the disused factory in the village of Frampton

Cannabis plants worth £6m were found during a police raid on a disused factory in Lincolnshire.

Officers acting on a tip-off discovered about 7,000 plants being cultivated in the 40,000 sq ft (3,716 sq m) unit in Frampton, near Boston, on Thursday.

A boy aged 15 and a 33-year-old man were arrested during the operation, said police.

It is the second large cannabis farm to be uncovered in the area in recent weeks.

Last month, a 50,000 sq ft (4,650 sq m) industrial unit in the Fishtoft Road area of Boston was also found to contain around £6m worth of plants.

Lincolnshire Police described the Fishtoft Road farm as "the largest scale cannabis grow the county has ever seen".

Det Insp Paul Coleman said of the Frampton raid: "This is a significant find and I am pleased that this operation allowed us to take out a huge amount of cannabis out of circulation to prevent criminals from profiting from them."

The boy and 33-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of the production of a controlled drug and have been released on bail, police said.

