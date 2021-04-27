David Thomas: Ex-teacher charged with rape against children
- Published
A former primary school teacher has been charged with raping and indecently assaulting two children in the 1980s.
David Thomas, 68, is accused of four offences said to have occurred while he was working at Bowl Alley Lane Junior School in Horncastle.
Lincolnshire Police said the charges were dated between 1980 and 1984 involved victims under 12.
The force said Mr Thomas, of Sutton-on-Sea, is due to appear at Boston Magistrates' Court on 11 May.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.