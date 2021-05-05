Swan found with sock on head in 'mindless prank'
A sock was pulled over a swan's head in a "mindless prank" that could have led to the bird's death.
Police believe the garment was put on intentionally due to the "snug fit" and "how far down the neck the tube was".
Had it not been rescued, officers said, the swan, found in Coulson Road, Lincoln, would likely have starved to death or suffocated.
Officers have launched a joint witness appeal with the RSPCA in a bid to trace the culprits.
Inspector Kate Burris, from the wildlife charity, said the "mindless prank could have resulted in this poor swan suffering over a long period of time and ultimately ended in their death.
"Given that this is the breeding and nesting season this could also have resulted in suffering and sadly death for any dependent offspring."
Wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, and it is an offence to kill, injure or take them without a licence.
The maximum penalty is six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine.
