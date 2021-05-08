Elections 2021: Conservative Marc Jones re-elected as Lincolnshire PCC
- Published
Related Topics
Conservative Marc Jones has been re-elected as Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).
Mr Jones, former deputy leader of Lincoln Council, won from the first round of counting with 102,813 votes from a 31% turnout.
The PCC, who will be in position for three years, oversees the strategy and finances of the force, and also hires and fires chief constables.
Labour candidate Rosanne Kirk came second with 34,310 votes.
- POSTCODE SEARCH: What are the results in your area?
- VOTE: Why full results might take longer
- BBC: How to follow the election results
- ENGLAND: Election results
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.