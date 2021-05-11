'Old air rifle' seized after Lincoln school lockdown scare
An old air rifle has been discovered by officers investigating a firearms incident outside a secondary school.
St Peter and St Paul Catholic Academy in Lincoln was put into lockdown on Monday after police received reports of a person seen carrying a gun nearby.
No weapons were recovered during an initial search but two men were later stopped carrying an air rifle believed to have been retrieved from a skip.
Lincolnshire Police said the weapon had been seized and made safe.
A police spokesperson said the two men were stopped in the Skellingthorpe Road area.
They added: "We believe this is the same air rifle seen earlier in the day near St Peter and St Paul's Catholic Academy. It has been seized and made safe.
"Our investigation is ongoing and we would like to thank members of the public for their patience and support with our enquiries."
