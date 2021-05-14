Covid: University of Lincoln u-turn over graduation events
The University of Lincoln has reversed a decision to postpone in-person graduation ceremonies due to concerns over coronavirus.
Officials previously said events planned for Lincoln Cathedral in September would be held virtually, with physical ceremonies delayed until next April.
However, after "listening carefully to feedback from students" a number of ceremonies would now take place in the autumn, the university said.
Students have welcomed the announcement.
'Bad Blood'
Chris Spendlove, university registrar, said: "We've listened to our students, and although the situation is still very uncertain, we've taken the decision to plan for ceremonies in September to enable the class of 2020 to graduate as soon as possible.
"The decision not to run ceremonies in September was taken with the best of intentions and the mistake we made was not to communicate as well as we could have done," he said.
The university was also criticised over plans to offer tickets on a "first-come first-served" basis for events in April.
"That's absolutely gone now," Mr Spendlove said.
"It was a mistake - which we regret and I'm very happy to apologise for any upset."
An online petition opposing the measures attracted more than 9,500 signatures.
Harry Badman and Elise Fischer, who both completed a business and marketing course at the university last year, started the campaign.
"We were thrilled when the announcement came out that there would be a September graduation for the class of 2020, and the first-come-first-served idea was being scrapped", Mr Badman said.
"These were the two things that really sparked the petition and to see the university acknowledge the disappointment of the students shows that we are well and truly on the right path with treating everyone with respect.
"Nobody wanted any bad blood," he said.
Mr Badman, who lost his father to Covid, added: "It [also] gives us the chance to close the book on my university life and move forward in a positive way."
