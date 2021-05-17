Covid: Lincoln couple tie the knot after restrictions eased
A couple whose wedding was put on hold due to the pandemic have finally tied the knot almost a year later.
Abi Morgan and Luke Hinojosa planned to marry last June, but were forced to postpone due to Covid restrictions.
They were married on Monday at the White Hart Hotel in Lincoln after rules were eased, allowing up to 30 people to attend a wedding ceremony.
The couple said it felt amazing to finally get married after feeling their lives has been "put on hold".
"I have a wife now," Mr Hinojosa said.
"Everything pretty much stopped waiting for the day to finally be here, but we feel like we can carry on with life now as husband and wife," he added.
Ms Morgan said as well as being delighted, she also felt a sense of relief that they were finally able to tie the knot.
"It's [the pandemic] put our lives on hold," she said.
The couple said they were also looking forward to spending their wedding night at the hotel.
Mr Hinojosa said: "It's going to be strange because we haven't been able to stay anywhere for months, [but] we are looking forward to a good night away."
The bride's father Terry Morgan said he was pleased the pair were finally able to wed after the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
"We've had to cancel twice," he said.
Ian Robinson, general manager at the hotel, said he was "like a kid on Christmas Day" when they opened the doors.
"This is what we've waited for," he said.
"We want to see people happy, eating, drinking and enjoying themselves as we used to."
As of Monday, up to 30 people are allowed to attend weddings, receptions and wakes, as well as funerals.
Pubs, cafes and restaurants can also welcome customers inside, and people can stay overnight in hotels.
