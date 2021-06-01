Sam Davies: Five charged with Lincoln stabbing murder
Five men have been charged with the murder of a 23-year-old man who was stabbed to death.
Sam Davies was found with serious knife wounds in Coleridge Gardens, Lincoln, on Thursday night and died a short time later.
The men are due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court later.
A 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation, Lincolnshire Police added.
Those charged with murder are:
- Daniel Heydari, 24, of Chestnut Street, Lincoln
- Joe Jameson, 23, of Whitehall Terrace, Lincoln
- Charlie Wakefield, 20, of Broxholme Gardens, Lincoln
- Eimantis Gochman, 19, of Sturton Close, Lincoln
- Eric Kesel, 18, of Browning Drive, Lincoln
Det Chi Insp Richard Myszczyszyn said officers were still appealing for information.
