Four arrested after three stabbed in Lincoln street fight
- Published
Four men have been arrested after a street fight in Lincoln.
Three of the suspects were stabbed during the skirmish near Russell Street and the Boultham Park bridge at about 12:20 BST on Saturday, police said.
They were given medical treatment, but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, officers said.
Lincolnshire Police said the arrested men, aged 18, 20, 33 and 41, were being held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the fight to contact them.
Of the four men, two may have been wearing balaclavas, one with a black coat and another with a grey top and a baseball hat.
The force is also trying to track two further male suspects who are thought to have fled the area in a white Kangoo van.
