Skegness fire: Leigh Pateman denies attempted murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a woman in her 40s who suffered life-threatening injuries in a fire.
Leigh Pateman, 42, was arrested after the blaze at a property in Firbeck Avenue, Skegness, on 22 April which left the woman with severe burns.
Mr Pateman appeared at Lincoln Crown Court earlier and denied the charge.
The defendant, of Firbeck Avenue, Skegness, was remanded in custody, with a trial date set for 6 December.
