Norton Disney: Animal rendering plant plans questioned
The demand for a £28m animal rendering factory in Lincolnshire has been questioned by council planners.
Lincoln Proteins has resubmitted its planning application for the facility in Norton Disney after it was refused by the county council in February 2020.
But at a meeting in Sleaford on Tuesday, planners from North Kesteven District Council said they did not believe there was a need for the plant.
Lincolnshire County Council has yet to reach a decision on the revised plans.
Rendering is the process of converting animal remains from the meat industry and turning them into tallow for cosmetics and protein feed for animals.
The original proposals for the Norton Disney facility were rejected last year over location, heritage and wildlife concerns, with the county council receiving 1,105 letters of objection against the planned development on Villa Farm.
Following that decision, Alan Asker, the firm's operations manager, said: "Lincoln Proteins remains committed to a project which offers sustainable jobs within the food manufacturing industry."
The resubmitted proposals include one change, with the height of the chimney flue reduced from 115ft (35m) to 82ft (25m), complying with air quality and odour standards but reducing landscape impact, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
However, outlining their objections, North Kesteven District Council planners questioned the need for the factory amid concerns over its possible environmental impact - including odour - as protesters outside the meeting chanted "stop the stink".
Campaigner Richard Parker, from the Witham Valley Park Preservation Group, said Lincoln Proteins had failed to address previous concerns and what he called the "mega-factory" was "simply not needed".
An application to upgrade an existing meat rendering plant operated by the same firm in nearby Skellingthorpe was unanimously approved by the county council in February.
