Karolina Zinkeviciene 'unlawfully killed' by partner
- Published
A woman was unlawfully killed when her violent partner strangled her before he took his own life, a coroner has ruled.
The bodies of Karolina Zinkeviciene, 30, and Breshnev Ruiters, 34, were found at a house in Winsover Road, Spalding, in June 2020.
An inquest held in Lincoln heard the couple had been arguing shortly before their deaths and Mr Ruiters had a history of domestic violence.
Coroner Paul Cooper said Ms Zinkeviciene's death was "tragic".
The inquest on Wednesday was told Mr Ruiters had strangled a previous partner to the point she accepted she was going to die.
Ms Zinkeviciene, who had only been in a relationship with Mr Ruiters for a few months, was warned by the woman that he was an "aggressive and dangerous person" weeks before her death, the court heard.
The pair had been drinking at a barbecue and arguing was heard in their home hours before their bodies were found early in the morning of 25 June.
Det Sgt Calley Murray, of Lincolnshire Police, told the court a police report into their deaths found that had Mr Ruiters not taken his own life, he would have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Ms Zinkeviciene.
'Toxic relationship'
The inquest heard that in 2007, Mr Ruiters had received a police caution after grabbing his then partner.
From 2010, he began a seven-year "toxic" relationship with the mother of his two children.
The court was told he had admitted attacking her on three separate occasions and had received an 18-month conditional discharge.
In March 2017, he threatened to kill himself in front of another partner and a year later he "choked her to the point she believed she was going to die", Det Sgt Murray said.
The victim subsequently withdrew her complaint to police because she feared Mr Ruiters would kill her, the inquest heard.
However, a prosecution continued and he was monitored by electronic tagging.
The hearing was told that Ms Zinkeviciene had made no reports of domestic violence to police.
Coroner Paul Cooper concluded that Ms Zinkeviciene's "tragic" death was an unlawful killing and Ruiters' death was suicide.
