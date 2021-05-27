Roberts Buncis: Youth denies murdering 12-year-old boy
A 14-year-old youth has denied murdering a 12-year-old boy last year.
Roberts Buncis was found dead on ground off Alcorn Green in Fishtoft, near Boston, Lincolnshire, on 12 December, two days before his 13th birthday.
The accused teenager, who cannot be named, pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder during an appearance at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday.
The boy was remanded into local authority accommodation to await his trial which is due to start on 14 June.
