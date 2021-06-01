BBC News

Daniel Boulton: Man wanted after woman and child found dead in Louth

Published
image captionPolice urged the public not to approach Daniel Boulton but instead to phone 999

Police have issued an urgent appeal to trace a 29-year-old man after a woman and child were found dead.

Their bodies were discovered by officers at a property in High Holme Road, Louth, just before 20:30 BST on Monday.

Lincolnshire Police has asked people to come forward with any information about Daniel Boulton.

The force has urged the public not to approach him but to report any sightings by dialling 999.

Part of the road remains closed as investigations continue.

image captionPart of High Holme Road has been closed off

