Daniel Boulton: Man wanted after woman and child found dead in Louth
- Published
Police have issued an urgent appeal to trace a 29-year-old man after a woman and child were found dead.
Their bodies were discovered by officers at a property in High Holme Road, Louth, just before 20:30 BST on Monday.
Lincolnshire Police has asked people to come forward with any information about Daniel Boulton.
The force has urged the public not to approach him but to report any sightings by dialling 999.
Part of the road remains closed as investigations continue.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.