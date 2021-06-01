Daniel Boulton: Murder suspect arrested over Louth deaths
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a mother and her child.
A search for Daniel Boulton was launched after a 26-year-old woman and her nine-year-old son were found stabbed at a house on High Holme Road, Louth, on Monday.
Lincolnshire Police said the suspect, who was known to both victims, was arrested in the Hubbard's Hills area.
He was also held on suspicion of injuring an-off duty police officer.
The arrest, involving armed police and several police vehicles, took place at a farm in Hallington, near Louth.
Armed officers and several police vehicles were sent to the scene, with two officers seen escorting a man into a police van at the back of a farm building.
Officers have begun conducting door-to-door inquiries and are searching fields behind the farm buildings.
Earlier, police said a knife believed to have been used to inflict multiple stab wounds upon both victims was recovered at the scene.
Det Ch Supt Andy Cox said another young child was found uninjured at the High Holme Road property, and was now safe.
Speculation the child was abducted was incorrect, he said.
"This has been a tragic, extraordinary, and worrying set of circumstances in equal measure," Det Ch Supt Cox added.
"A woman and child have lost their lives in the most devastating way and I know that their loved ones will be feeling the magnitude of that today and our thoughts go out to them," he said.
The off-duty officer who was hurt during the earlier search at Hubbard's Hills did not sustain life-threatening injuries, the force said.
