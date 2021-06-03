Louth deaths: Daniel Boulton charged with murder
A 29-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a mother and her child.
Bethany Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson were found stabbed at a house in Louth on Monday evening.
Daniel Boulton, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, is due to appear before Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with their murders.
Mr Boulton has also been charged with one count of wounding with intent to resist arrest and one of burglary.
