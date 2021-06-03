Louth murder suspect Daniel Boulton 'might have been given lift'
- Published
A murder suspect may have got a lift to the street where a mother and her nine-year-old son were stabbed to death, police say.
Daniel Boulton, 29, is being quizzed on suspicion of murdering Bethany Vincent, 26, and son Darren Henson in Louth, Lincolnshire, on Monday.
Mr Boulton is thought to have travelled from Saltfleetby to High Holme Road, where the victims were found.
Det Insp Andy McWatt appealed for information about the 10-mile journey.
Urging people to come forward, he said: "Our investigation continues at a pace, and even a sighting or any piece of information - however small you think it may be - could prove vital."
Mr Boulton, who police said was known to both victims, was arrested at a farm near Louth on Tuesday after a 15-hour search. He remains in custody.
He was further arrested on suspicion of stabbing an off-duty police officer.
Police said both victims had suffered multiple stab wounds at an "absolutely devastating and dramatic scene", and a knife believed to have been used to inflict the injuries was recovered.
Another young child was found uninjured at the High Holme Road property, police said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.