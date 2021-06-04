Louth deaths: Daniel Boulton appears in court charged with murder
- Published
A 29-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his ex-partner and her child.
Bethany Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson were found stabbed at a house in Louth, Lincolnshire, on Monday evening.
Daniel Boulton, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, was remanded in custody at Lincoln Crown Court.
Mr Boulton has also been charged with one count of wounding with intent to resist arrest and one of burglary.
He is accused of stabbing an off-duty police officer shortly before he was arrested on Tuesday at a farm near Louth.
It is also alleged that, between 30 May and 2 June, he entered a bungalow in the Hubbard's Hills area to steal clothing, food and drink.
No pleas were entered and he will appear again before Lincoln Crown Court on 5 July.
